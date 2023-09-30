The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cougars are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 52 points.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 City: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-10) 52 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-10) 52.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Houston has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

