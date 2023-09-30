When the Houston Astros (88-72) go head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) at Chase Field on Saturday, September 30 at 8:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - HOU (12-8, 3.32 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 59, or 53.2%, of the 111 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 55-48 (53.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (48.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 26 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brantley 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd

