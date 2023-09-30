How to Watch the Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 220 total home runs.
- Houston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros are third in the majors with a .260 batting average.
- Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (818 total).
- The Astros' .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest mark in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Astros have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.280).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (12-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Verlander is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Verlander is looking for his 20th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the mound.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.