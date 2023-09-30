SEC rivals will battle when the No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Alabama vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7

Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7 Alabama has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 3-1 in those games.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Mississippi State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Alabama (-14.5)



Alabama (-14.5) So far this season Alabama has two victories against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Mississippi State has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in a game twice this season.

Every game featuring Mississippi State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The point total for the contest of 45.5 is 15.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (30.3 points per game) and Mississippi State (30.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 53.8 61.5 Implied Total AVG 38.8 35.7 48 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.4 58 47.5 Implied Total AVG 35 37.7 27 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

