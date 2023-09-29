The Dallas Wings (22-18) have two players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) at College Park Center on Friday, September 29 at 9:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Aces beat the Wings 91-84 on Tuesday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out For Season Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out For Season Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Indefinitely Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Indefinitely Suspension - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

The Wings get 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Satou Sabally.

Natasha Howard is the Wings' top rebounder (8 per game), and she posts 16.5 points and 2.6 assists.

Teaira McCowan gives the Wings 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Crystal Dangerfield gives the Wings 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. She also posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -6.5 174.5

