The Las Vegas Aces and the Dallas Wings will go head to head in Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wings vs. Aces matchup.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-6.5) 174.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
  • The Wings have covered 24 times in 43 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has covered the spread 22 times this season (22-17 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this year.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 24 out of 43 times this season.
  • So far this year, 26 out of the Wings' 43 games with an over/under have hit the over.

