There is high school football competition in Washington County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • McCulloch County
  • Collin County
  • Williamson County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Harris County
  • Young County
  • Denton County
  • Travis County
  • Brazoria County
  • Jefferson County

    • Washington County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Brenham High School at Randle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Rosenberg, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.