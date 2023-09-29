Support your favorite local high school football team in Scurry County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Bexar County
  • Gillespie County
  • Coryell County
  • Galveston County
  • Brazoria County
  • Travis County
  • Montague County
  • Jefferson County
  • Montgomery County
  • Young County

    • Scurry County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Throckmorton High School at Hermleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hermleigh, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.