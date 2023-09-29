When the Texas Rangers (89-70) square off against the Seattle Mariners (86-73) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, September 29 at 10:10 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The favored Mariners have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (4-5, 4.39 ERA) vs Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (12-4, 3.26 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 62, or 58.5%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have gone 55-38 (winning 59.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners went 5-1 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 21 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+230)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West -1000 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.