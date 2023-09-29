J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners square off against the Texas Rangers and starter Nathan Eovaldi on Friday at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .457 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

