J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners head into the second of a four-game series against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and lost that game.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

Texas is 14-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 83 of its 158 chances.

The Rangers are 9-5-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 39-39 34-23 55-46 61-53 28-16

