Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Parker County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Aledo High School at The Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: The Colony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peaster High School at Brock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Brock, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.