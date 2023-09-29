Nate Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .159 in his past 10 games, 202 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .263 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- In 71.5% of his games this season (113 of 158), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this year (42.4%), including 17 multi-run games (10.8%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|78
|.270
|AVG
|.255
|.360
|OBP
|.362
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|77/51
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
