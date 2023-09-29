Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .159 in his past 10 games, 202 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .263 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 92 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

In 71.5% of his games this season (113 of 158), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (10.8%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 67 games this year (42.4%), including 17 multi-run games (10.8%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 78 .270 AVG .255 .360 OBP .362 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 77/51 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings