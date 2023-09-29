If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in McLennan County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

McLennan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Academy High School at Lorena High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Lorena, TX

Lorena, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Iredell High School at Gholson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Robinson High School at Life High School Waxahachie