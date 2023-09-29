How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
There is one matchup on today's Ligue 1 schedule, RC Lens playing Strasbourg.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's Ligue 1 action right here. Check out the links below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Strasbourg vs RC Lens
RC Lens (1-1-4) travels to match up with Strasbourg (3-1-2) at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: RC Lens (+125)
- Underdog: Strasbourg (+230)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.