Leody Taveras vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Leody Taveras and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .270 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 90 of 140 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (30.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.7%).
- In 52 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.285
|AVG
|.258
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.456
|SLG
|.402
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|29
|59/17
|K/BB
|56/17
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
