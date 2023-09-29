Leody Taveras and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Mariners.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .270 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 80th in the league in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 90 of 140 games this year, with multiple hits 37 times.

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (9.3%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (30.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.7%).

In 52 of 140 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Other Rangers Players vs the Mariners

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 72 .285 AVG .258 .333 OBP .299 .456 SLG .402 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 29 59/17 K/BB 56/17 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings