Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on September 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with 159 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 14th in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 107 games this season (of 154 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (27 of 154), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 65 games this year (42.2%), with two or more RBI in 30 of them (19.5%).

He has scored in 68 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 76 .251 AVG .313 .330 OBP .405 .455 SLG .574 33 XBH 36 10 HR 19 48 RBI 63 41/34 K/BB 46/45 14 SB 15

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings