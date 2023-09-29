Josh Jung vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Jung has recorded a hit in 83 of 119 games this year (69.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 119), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|55
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.478
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|66/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
