The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.325 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 37th in slugging.

Jung has recorded a hit in 83 of 119 games this year (69.7%), including 36 multi-hit games (30.3%).

He has gone deep in 16.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 119), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 55 .272 AVG .267 .336 OBP .296 .472 SLG .478 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 66/9 0 SB 1

