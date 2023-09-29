The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.386 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .316 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks.

Altuve will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 in his last outings.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 87 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 87), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven in a run in 30 games this year (34.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season (49 of 87), with two or more runs 19 times (21.8%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .268 AVG .361 .380 OBP .419 .399 SLG .661 13 XBH 27 4 HR 13 19 RBI 32 37/28 K/BB 30/16 5 SB 8

