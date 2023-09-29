Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Hockley County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Montague County
  • Gillespie County
  • Mills County
  • Montgomery County
  • Brazoria County
  • Travis County
  • Young County
  • Dallas County
  • McCulloch County
  • Jefferson County

    • Hockley County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Hart High School at Anton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Anton, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.