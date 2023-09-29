Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Haskell County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Haskell County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Petrolia High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paint Creek High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Chillicothe, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guthrie High School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rule, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
