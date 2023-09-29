Support your favorite local high school football team in Grayson County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Grayson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Whitesboro, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

