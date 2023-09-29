Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Cottle County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Cottle County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Paducah High School at Follett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Follett, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
