On Friday, Corey Seager (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 154 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

Seager has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 116 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.8% of them.

He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (31 of 116), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (46.6%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (19.8%).

He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Mariners

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 52 .333 AVG .326 .403 OBP .378 .703 SLG .550 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 42/19 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings