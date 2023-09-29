Corey Seager vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Corey Seager (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 154 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 116 games this season, with more than one hit in 38.8% of them.
- He has homered in 26.7% of his games in 2023 (31 of 116), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 54 games this season (46.6%), with two or more RBI in 23 of those contests (19.8%).
- He has scored in 52.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|52
|.333
|AVG
|.326
|.403
|OBP
|.378
|.703
|SLG
|.550
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|42/19
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
