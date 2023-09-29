Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Brazos County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
East View High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copperas Cove High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
