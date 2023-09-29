Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Bosque County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kopperl High School at Mullin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mullin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
