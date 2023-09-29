Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.

The Astros rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 816 total runs this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.

Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing three scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Urquidy has four starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners W 8-3 Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

