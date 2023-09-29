How to Watch the Astros vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 29
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Astros vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros have hit 220 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Houston ranks sixth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros rank third in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Houston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 816 total runs this season.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.6 strikeouts per game.
- Houston has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, throwing three scoreless innings of relief without allowing a hit.
- He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.
- Urquidy has four starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.8 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Home
|J.P. France
|Jordan Lyles
|9/24/2023
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Steven Cruz
|9/25/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Luis Castillo
|9/26/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|George Kirby
|9/27/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Bryce Miller
|9/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Zac Gallen
|9/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Merrill Kelly
|10/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Zach Davies
