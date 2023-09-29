Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Astros are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Diamondbacks (-120). A 9.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Astros vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a run line set by oddsmakers).

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those games.

Houston has entered 27 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 16-11 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 83 of its 159 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 9-11-0 against the spread in their 20 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 48-30 29-22 55-50 57-51 27-21

