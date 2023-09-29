The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .245.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 16th in slugging.

In 62.8% of his games this year (91 of 145), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 24.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 63 games this year (43.4%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Mariners

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 69 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .294 .601 SLG .425 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 90/29 4 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings