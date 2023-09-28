Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 28
The Seattle Mariners (85-73) and Texas Rangers (89-69) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the Rangers a series win over the Angels.
The probable starters are Logan Gilbert (13-7) for the Mariners and Jordan Montgomery (10-11) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (13-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.25 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Rangers will send Montgomery (10-11) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 10-11 with a 3.25 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 182 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.
- Montgomery is seeking his fourth quality start in a row.
- Montgomery is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 31 appearances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Mariners
- He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 745 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (14th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 205 home runs (12th in the league).
- Montgomery has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .192 batting average over one appearance.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- Gilbert (13-7) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 26-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9).
Logan Gilbert vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They have 1451 hits, second in baseball, with 231 home runs (third in the league).
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rangers in two games, and they have gone 8-for-44 with two doubles and four RBI over 12 1/3 innings.
