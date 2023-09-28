How to Watch the Rangers vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Thursday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 231 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 573 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Texas has scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.
- The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 32nd start of the season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|L 9-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|W 5-0
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
