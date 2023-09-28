The Detroit Lions (2-1) will face off against NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers (2-1), on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The betting information predicts a close game, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 45 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions go up against the Packers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Lions vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Lions have been winning two times and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Packers have hit the gridiron for three games this season, and they have been winning after the first quarter one time and have been behind two times.

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Out of three games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

3rd Quarter

In three games this season, the Lions have been outscored in the third quarter two times and tied one time.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In three games this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in every single game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Packers have won that quarter in one game and have lost that quarter in two games.

Lions vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this year, the Lions have led after the first half two times and have trailed after the first half one time.

At the end of the first half, the Packers have led two times and have been behind one time.

2nd Half

In three games this year, the Lions have lost the second half one time (1-0 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (1-1).

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 11 points on average in the second half.

Out of three games this season, the Packers have won the second half one time (1-0 record in those games), been outscored one time (0-1), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

