Leody Taveras vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks while batting .270.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 87th in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (89 of 139), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.2% of his games this year, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (51 of 139), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|71
|.285
|AVG
|.257
|.333
|OBP
|.299
|.456
|SLG
|.391
|23
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|4
|37
|RBI
|28
|59/17
|K/BB
|56/17
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (13-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 184 2/3 innings pitched, with 184 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.