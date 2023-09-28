Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Jefferson County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    • Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Westbrook High School at Atascocita High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Memorial High School at Crosby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Crosby, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nederland High School at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dayton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingwood High School at Beaumont United

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

