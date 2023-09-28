Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coryell County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Coryell County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Coryell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oglesby High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Evant High School at Blanket High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Blanket, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copperas Cove High School at Bryan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
