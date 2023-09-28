Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Collin County, Texas, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Allen High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Denton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano West Senior High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prosper High School at Little Elm High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Little Elm, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
