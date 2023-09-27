On Wednesday, Yordan Alvarez (.243 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Read More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .290 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 66 walks.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 110 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 28 of them (25.5%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 52 games this season (47.3%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season (59 of 110), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (11.8%) he has scored more than once.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 51 .273 AVG .309 .386 OBP .426 .478 SLG .691 22 XBH 32 10 HR 20 41 RBI 55 51/31 K/BB 38/35 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings