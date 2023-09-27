Griffin Canning starts for the Los Angeles Angels against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Rangers (-165). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have compiled a 63-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 59.4% of those games).

Texas has a record of 29-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (64.4% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rangers a 62.3% chance to win.

In the 156 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 83 times (83-66-7).

The Rangers have collected a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 38-38 34-23 54-45 60-52 28-16

