The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks while hitting .266.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 113 of 156 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.3%).

He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (35.9%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (13.5%).

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (67 of 156), with two or more runs 17 times (10.9%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 76 .270 AVG .261 .360 OBP .366 .443 SLG .395 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 74/49 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings