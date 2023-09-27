Michael Brantley vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Wednesday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-5 against the Royals.
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is batting .262 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Brantley has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (25.0%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.318
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.190
|.455
|SLG
|.400
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 179 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.