Wednesday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-5 against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Brantley At The Plate

Brantley is batting .262 with a double, two home runs and a walk.

Brantley has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).

He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (25.0%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Astros Players vs the Mariners

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .318 AVG .200 .348 OBP .190 .455 SLG .400 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 0/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings