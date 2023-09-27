Wednesday, Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners and Bryce Miller, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-5 against the Royals.

Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Brantley At The Plate

  • Brantley is batting .262 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Brantley has had a hit in six of 12 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits five times (41.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (25.0%), Brantley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (25.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.318 AVG .200
.348 OBP .190
.455 SLG .400
1 XBH 2
1 HR 1
2 RBI 4
0/1 K/BB 2/0
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 179 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.17, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
