Mauricio Dubon vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .279.
- In 88 of 123 games this year (71.5%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 123), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.3%).
- He has scored in 60 games this year (48.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.4%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.263
|AVG
|.294
|.296
|OBP
|.323
|.352
|SLG
|.457
|14
|XBH
|24
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|31
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/8
|1
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (8-6) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
