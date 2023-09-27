The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon has 26 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .279.
  • In 88 of 123 games this year (71.5%) Dubon has picked up a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 123), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (7.3%).
  • He has scored in 60 games this year (48.8%), including 14 multi-run games (11.4%).

Other Astros Players vs the Mariners

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 61
.263 AVG .294
.296 OBP .323
.352 SLG .457
14 XBH 24
2 HR 7
12 RBI 31
28/11 K/BB 38/8
1 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.77 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Miller (8-6) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
