Marcus Semien vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 71 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 116 of 157 games this season (73.9%), with more than one hit on 51 occasions (32.5%).
- Looking at the 157 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 25 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had an RBI in 65 games this season (41.4%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 88 games this season, with multiple runs 22 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|76
|.292
|AVG
|.262
|.360
|OBP
|.338
|.535
|SLG
|.421
|42
|XBH
|29
|18
|HR
|10
|54
|RBI
|44
|43/35
|K/BB
|62/35
|9
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Canning (7-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
