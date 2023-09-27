Kyle Tucker vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 158 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 106 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 40 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (27 of 153), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.8% of his games this season, Tucker has driven in at least one run. In 30 of those games (19.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (43.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.251
|AVG
|.315
|.330
|OBP
|.408
|.455
|SLG
|.577
|33
|XBH
|35
|10
|HR
|19
|48
|RBI
|62
|41/34
|K/BB
|46/45
|14
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (179 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.17 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
