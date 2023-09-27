Cowboys Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 27 the Dallas Cowboys' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1000, put them sixth in the league.
Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +155
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
Dallas Betting Insights
- Dallas compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Cowboys games went over the point total.
- Dallas ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per game) last year.
- At home last year, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.
- Dallas picked up eight wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (five games).
- The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Cowboys Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In addition, Pollard had 39 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.
- In addition, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.
- CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Micah Parsons helped lead the way with 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Giants
|W 40-0
|+12500
|2
|September 17
|Jets
|W 30-10
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Cardinals
|L 28-16
|+50000
|4
|October 1
|Patriots
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ 49ers
|-
|+550
|6
|October 16
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Rams
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|10
|November 12
|Giants
|-
|+12500
|11
|November 19
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|12
|November 23
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|13
|November 30
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+900
|17
|December 30
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|18
|January 7
|@ Commanders
|-
|+12500
