Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are seventh in MLB action with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Houston ranks sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .259 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (808 total).

The Astros are fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.6 times per game, the third-fewest mark in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.279).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 31st of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.39 ERA and 193 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Valdez is trying to pick up his 21st quality start of the season.

Valdez is looking for his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Royals L 7-5 Home Framber Valdez Cole Ragans 9/23/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home J.P. France Jordan Lyles 9/24/2023 Royals L 6-5 Home Hunter Brown Steven Cruz 9/25/2023 Mariners W 5-1 Away Justin Verlander Luis Castillo 9/26/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Away Cristian Javier George Kirby 9/27/2023 Mariners - Away Framber Valdez Bryce Miller 9/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away J.P. France Zac Gallen 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Hunter Brown Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Justin Verlander Zach Davies

