Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (85-72) against the Houston Astros (86-72) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 27.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11) for the Astros and Bryce Miller (8-6) for the Mariners.
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 1-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Astros have won one of their last two games against the spread.
- This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 110 games, or 52.7%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won 55 of its 103 games, or 53.4%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Astros have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Houston has scored 808 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Royals
|L 7-5
|Framber Valdez vs Cole Ragans
|September 23
|Royals
|L 3-2
|J.P. France vs Jordan Lyles
|September 24
|Royals
|L 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Steven Cruz
|September 25
|@ Mariners
|W 5-1
|Justin Verlander vs Luis Castillo
|September 26
|@ Mariners
|L 6-2
|Cristian Javier vs George Kirby
|September 27
|@ Mariners
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Bryce Miller
|September 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|J.P. France vs Zac Gallen
|September 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Merrill Kelly
|October 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Zach Davies
