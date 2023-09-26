Ahead of Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), the Dallas Wings (22-18) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 26 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces will seek another victory over the Wings following a 97-83 win on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally gives the Wings 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. She also delivers 1.8 steals (third in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Natasha Howard is the Wings' top rebounder (8 per game), and she averages 16.5 points and 2.6 assists.

The Wings get 11.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Teaira McCowan.

Crystal Dangerfield is averaging 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, making 42.5% of her shots from the floor.

Wings vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -10.5 175.5

