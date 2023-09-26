Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Brandon Drury and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (at 9:38 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 179 hits with 38 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs, 69 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 20 2-for-3 1 0 3 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 150 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .329/.391/.638 so far this year.

Seager takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 20 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Drury Stats

Drury has 120 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 25 walks and 77 RBI.

He has a slash line of .258/.303/.480 on the season.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Sep. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Twins Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Twins Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Rays Sep. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Randal Grichuk Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Grichuk Stats

Randal Grichuk has put up 112 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.324/.459 so far this season.

Grichuk enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with three doubles and a walk.

Grichuk Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Sep. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

