Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 70 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 115 games this year (of 156 played), and had multiple hits in 51 of those games.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven home a run in 65 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored at least once 87 times this year (55.8%), including 22 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 75 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .336 .535 SLG .418 42 XBH 28 18 HR 10 54 RBI 44 43/35 K/BB 61/34 9 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings