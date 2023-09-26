Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .271.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 33rd in slugging.

Jung has recorded a hit in 81 of 116 games this year (69.8%), including 36 multi-hit games (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), with more than one RBI 20 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (41.4%), including 22 games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 52 .272 AVG .270 .336 OBP .297 .472 SLG .491 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings